Prayers for Palestine

By GEORGIANA AUSAN

Buffalo’s Fire

LINCOLN, Neb. – A prayer vigil for Palestine was held Friday, May 21 at Indian Center Inc. The vigil, hosted by the Intertribal Medicine Collective and the Nebraska Turtle Heart Society, drew a diverse crowd of people. The group prayed and offered words of encouragement after being called upon to do so.

“The request came from the community about a week ago that they wanted to honor and pray for the people of Palestine,” said Renee Sans Souci, a citizen of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska . “We wanted to do this in a good way, and a peaceful, prayerful way,” said Sans Souci who is also chairwoman for the Nebraska Turtle Heart Society.

Erin Poor, a co-organizer and member of the Intertribal Medicine Collective, was also present at the event. She spoke to those gathered. “I encourage everyone to be taking action and fight for people’s lives, their livelihood, their land, and to end this violence that is serving no one. Please hold Palestine in your hearts.”

Community members with signs advocating for Palestine. Photo by Georgiana Ausan/Buffalo's Fire

