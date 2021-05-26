Cancel
Prayers for Palestine

Buffalo's Fire
 15 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfdCeXtU3y8

By GEORGIANA AUSAN
LINCOLN, Neb. – A prayer vigil for Palestine was held Friday, May 21 at Indian Center Inc. The vigil, hosted by the Intertribal Medicine Collective and the Nebraska Turtle Heart Society, drew a diverse crowd of people. The group prayed and offered words of encouragement after being called upon to do so.

“The request came from the community about a week ago that they wanted to honor and pray for the people of Palestine,” said Renee Sans Souci, a citizen of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. “We wanted to do this in a good way, and a peaceful, prayerful way,” said Sans Souci who is also chairwoman for the Nebraska Turtle Heart Society.

Erin Poor, a co-organizer and member of the Intertribal Medicine Collective, was also present at the event. She spoke to those gathered. “I encourage everyone to be taking action and fight for people’s lives, their livelihood, their land, and to end this violence that is serving no one. Please hold Palestine in your hearts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bt3KC_0aC4fHCU00
Community members with signs advocating for Palestine.Photo by Georgiana Ausan/Buffalo's Fire

►Follow Buffalo’s Fire

Website: https://www.buffalosfire.com​​

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/buffalosfire​​

Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalosfire​

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY1vL16hYsPYGdapah22Mng

ABOUT

Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance's mission is to advance American Indian rights to be seen and heard through independent media, using our language and culture to create an environment where citizens can control their destiny by making informed decisions. We accomplish this mission through the organization’s publishing division, www.buffalosfire.com.

 http://www.buffalosfire.com
