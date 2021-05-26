Cancel
VanMoof S3 impressions: A ridiculously good-looking e-bike with Apple Find My support [Video]

Cover picture for the articleVanMoof first came on my radar when Apple announced the first few products that were compatible with the Find My network. Of course, this announcement came a few weeks prior to Apple unveiling its long-awaited AirTag tracker, which also utilizes the Find My network. The VanMoof S3 and X3 joined the likes of Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds and the Chipolo ONE Spot item finder as the first third-party with built-in Find My integration.

