VanMoof S3 impressions: A ridiculously good-looking e-bike with Apple Find My support [Video]

From rumor to reality, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series have arrived here in the office and we’re doing what we do with new tech: unboxing them! This is a full-blown unboxing and first impressions, so there are a few answers I don’t yet have for many of you out there. Mainly, I can’t speak to long-term connectivity issues that cropped up with the original Pixel Buds. What I can cover, however, is the feel, look, and functionality these earbuds offer versus their predecessor and the vaunted AirPods Pro. So, let’s take a look, shall we?