Cops: Mountain Lion May Have Broken Into Home Because of Taxidermied Big Game All Over Walls

What kind of person would think it’s a good idea to slap the president of France in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses? Well, police are finding out more about the person who did exactly that. Two men were arrested Tuesday after one was caught on camera giving Emmanuel Macron a hard slap in the chops during a presidential walkabout. On Wednesday morning, French network CNEWS reported that “several firearms” and a copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf were discovered by police during a search at one of the arrested men’s houses. The dubious items were reportedly found at the home of the friend of the slapper who was arrested alongside the man who delivered the blow. Neither were previously known to French intelligence, the report says, but investigations since the slap have shown that the men are “passionate” about the history of the Middle Ages, and particularly keen on sword-fighting.