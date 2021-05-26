Cancel
Cops: Mountain Lion May Have Broken Into Home Because of Taxidermied Big Game All Over Walls

By Justin Rohrlich
 15 days ago
A mountain lion who broke into a Northern California home early Tuesday may have been enticed inside by “several large game, taxidermy trophy heads mounted on the interior walls of the residence,” according to a San Bruno police news release cited by the East Bay Times. The mountain lion reportedly broke a glass window to get inside, where it was scared off by the homeowner, San Bruno Police Sgt. Joe Valiente said in a statement. “After an extensive area check the animal was not located,” Valiente said. “There were no injuries as a result of this incident.” San Bruno cops recommend that people who live in mountain lion country deer-proof their property to avoid attracting a main food source for the big cats and to remove dense vegetation to reduce hiding places. “If a lion attacks, fight back,” the release advises. “Try to stay on your feet. If knocked down, try to protect your head and neck.”

