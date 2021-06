I often think about what goes into the products I consume — and if you don’t, then I advise you to start. From food to clothes, to pet care, to — you guessed it — face wash, it’s more important than ever to consider what goes into your products. How many times have you just slapped on a face wash without even reading the ingredients to see what’s in the product? That’s not a healthy habit, dude. Hence why we’re writing this guide on natural face washes, because we actually care about your skin!