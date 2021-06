When it comes to summer makeup, less is usually more. With heat and humidity, too much makeup can feel like a mask, and even worse, can feel like it’s melting off your face. Going makeup-free isn’t always an option when you want to look put together, but with the right products, going foundation-free is. Showing off your summer skin and complimenting it with glowy makeup products that make you look like a goddess of the sun can make the hot months your favorite of the year. Pack away your full-coverage foundations with your parka, and give these a try instead.