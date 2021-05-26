Spiral: From the Book of Saw Sets Exclusive Streaming Debut on Starz
It has been nearly two weeks since Darren Lynn Bousman’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw made its theatrical release, and now The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Lionsgate has officially partnered with Starz for the streaming debut of the Chris Rock-led horror feature. The latest installment to the long-running horror franchise has been set to launch exclusively on Starz on October 8, just in time for this year’s Halloween season. This marks the film’s first U.S. pay window.www.comingsoon.net