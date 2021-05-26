Cancel
Spiral: From the Book of Saw Sets Exclusive Streaming Debut on Starz

By Maggie Dela Paz
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been nearly two weeks since Darren Lynn Bousman’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw made its theatrical release, and now The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Lionsgate has officially partnered with Starz for the streaming debut of the Chris Rock-led horror feature. The latest installment to the long-running horror franchise has been set to launch exclusively on Starz on October 8, just in time for this year’s Halloween season. This marks the film’s first U.S. pay window.

Chris Rock's 'Spiral' heads to Starz; Danai Gurira reportedly returning as Okoye in 'Wakanda Forever'; & more

Starz has picked up the Chris Rock-led horror flick Spiral: From the Book of Saw, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The film, which opened in theaters on May 14, will exclusively launch on Starz on October 8. Starring Rock as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, the film follows him and his rookie partner as they investigate a murder that is "eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past."
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Grows Starz Streaming Subscribers to 16.7M

Lionsgate on Thursday posted a smaller fourth quarter loss on lower overall revenue as the Hollywood studio continues to drive into the streaming space with Starz. The studio saw its global streaming subscriber base for Starz grow year-over-year to 16.7 million, with the domestic streaming subscriber base hitting 10 million. With Starz global subscribers standing at 29.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter, Lionsgate now has more over-the-top digital Starz subscribers than the 12.8 million traditional linear TV subscribers it had at the end of the fourth quarter.
Does Spiral Succeed In Carrying On The Saw Franchise?

If you like the Saw movies, you probably checked out the new Spiral movie by now. I was able to see it recently and I walked out of the theater kind of disappointed. I mean, it was okay and I dug the suspense and the scenes that were all about the Saw-like traps, but I just felt underwhelmed. If I had to sum up my main criticism of the movie, it would be this: it’s nothing that we haven’t seen before. And if you’re already familiar with the Saw movies, you already know what’s coming. Well, except for the fact that there is no Jigsaw. So who’s the new killer carrying on the work of the famous Jigsaw? I don’t want to spoil the ending, but I will give you my overall thoughts on the movie. And in the end, you might not want to even see the movie.
Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock movie... SPIRAL: From The Book of Saw

Mad people got knocked, I was like damn lol. The reveal was ehh, but it was honestly better than expected…. Which reminds me of another gripe I had during the movie. In all the other Saw movies, ppl actually had a chance to escape and these traps were pretty much all set up for failure.
Club 93.7

The ‘Saw’ Franchise Has Grossed $1 Billion Worldwide, Thanks to ‘Spiral’

$1 billion buys a lot of games. With $15.8 million in domestic ticket sales and another $6.7 million worldwide, Spiral: From the Book of Saw has helped push the Saw franchise to a major box office milestone: The long-running horror franchise has now earned more than $1 billion worldwide. For sake of comparison, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has earned about $450 million worldwide; Friday the 13th has earned about $465 million internationally. Final Destination has earned $657 million worldwide, albeit in only five movies.
CinemaBlend

Spiral Director Explains Why Saw Actor Tobin Bell Wasn’t Included

After a few years without the gory traps of Saw, the famous horror franchise recently returned with Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. But for the first time ever, the series’ core antagonist Jigsaw/John Kramer, played by Tobin Bell, did not make a single appearance in the film. Instead, the movie focused on a mysterious copycat killer setting up bloody traps as Chris Rock’s Detective Zeke Banks follows the trail.
The Dark Mystery Thriller CAVEAT Streams Exclusively on Shudder June 3rd

In Caveat, Lone drifter Isaac accepts a job to look after his landlord’s niece, Olga, for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Once Olga’s uncle, Barrett leaves the two of them alone, a game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house. Here’s the trailer:
June 2021 VOD & Digital Releases Include SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW, THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT, George A. Romero’s THE AMUSEMENT PARK

Happy June, dear readers! We have officially made it through another month, which means we have a brand new slate of films and other genre-related programming headed to VOD and various digital platforms in the coming weeks. And even though summer is around the corner, which means everyone is getting ready to enjoy some fun in the sun, here’s a rundown of more than 20 reasons to want to stay in and indulge in some great horror and sci-fi entertainment at home this month.
Exclusive Trailer Debut: 'Demonic'

Most family differences are common and easily overcome. In horror thriller Demonic, however, a rift between a mother and her daughter widened over the years into a gigantic chasm. What was the root of their differences? What if it was something that is uncommon in the modern world, something far more powerful and devious, something that could tear everyone's lives apart…something evil?
Movie Review: “Spiral” features Chris Rock in a “Saw” entry that lands somewhere in the middle of the franchise pack

MOVIE REVIEW: SPIRAL (R) Depending on who you talk to, the quality of the “Saw” franchise varies wildly from film to film. The general consensus seems to be that the last installment, aptly titled “Jigsaw,” wasn’t particularly memorable which is actually quite a shame because it was directed by the Spierig Brothers, the creative sibling storytelling duo responsible for “Daybreakers” and “Predestination.” Suffice it to say, “Jigsaw” felt like a step back for these particular filmmakers. This latest entry, aptly titled “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” has an even bigger name attached to it; Chris Rock! Yes…That Chris Rock. Not only did the famed comedian have a hand in breaking this new story but he also stars in the film. The question is, does this movie live up to the “Saw” name? For my money, this is a mixed bag and this is coming from a guy that’s far from a hardcore fan of the series.
Sean at the Movies: Spiral from the Book of Saw and Super Frenchie

This week on Sean at the Movies I talked with the director of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Director Darren Lynn Bousman about the future of the Saw expanded universe and the intricate nature of the Saw franchise. Also this week, documentary director Chase Ogden joins the show to talk about his new documentary, Super Frenchie about the remarkable and fascinating extreme sports star, Matthias Giraud.
MegaVideo..! Watch Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) Online Full Movie Free Hd

Nearly a year after it was originally intended to be released, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” is finally here. The third movie in the series–and the eighth overall in “The Conjuring” universe–will be released in theaters on Friday, June 4, but you can also watch it on HBO Max starting around 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT (early Friday morning/late Thursday night).
TheWrap

‘Outlander’ Set to Return to Starz in Early 2022

The Droughtlander is finally going to end — but not for a while. Production on “Outlander” Season 6 will wrap this week, but you won’t get to see it until “early 2022,” Starz said on Tuesday. Sorry, that’s as specific as we’re getting right now in terms of timing. Whenever...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Rider’ on Starz, Chloe Zhao’s Riveting Story of a Broken Cowboy

The Rider’s debut on Starz is as good a time as any to remind y’all that Chloe Zhao was great even before she enjoyed best picture and director Oscars for Nomadland. The two films have much in common — they’re immersive and authentic dramas, they include many non-actors playing versions of themselves, they focus on underrepresented and economically disadvantaged communities, they feature stunning naturalist cinematography, frequently in the Badlands of South Dakota. For The Rider, Zhao focuses on the story of Brady Jandreau, a real-life rodeo rider and horse trainer who gave up the life after a serious head injury; Jandreau, his father and sister essentially play themselves in this dramatization of his all-too-true struggles. It’s dangerously close to being a documentary, it’s definitely a BOATS (Based On A True Story) movie — and it’s as good as this type of film gets.
Slow City Blues Debuting On Zoop: Exclusive Creator Interview and Trailer

The first 5 issues of Slow City Blues are set to debut on Zoop, a new comics publication platform next Monday, June 7th. In advance of the series’ debut, writer Samuel Haine and artist coordinator/inker John Livesay sat down with ComicBook.com to discuss the story, explain what Zoop offers comics creators and fans, and share some behind-the-scenes stories. Keep reading to discover all of the details on this exciting new comic book series and platform.