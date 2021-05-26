newsbreak-logo
Paul Weiss, Latham, Cravath Lawyers Headline Amazon MGM Buy (2)

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streaming content wars are providing opportunities for lucrative mergers and acquisitions work for a bevy of Big Law firms. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Latham & Watkins are counseling Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. on the film studio’s nearly $9 billion sale to Amazon.com announced Wednesday. Cravath, Swaine & Moore is representing Amazon.

news.bloomberglaw.com
