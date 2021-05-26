Cancel
Salton City, CA

More than $70K worth of meth seized in Salton City

By Sumiko Keil
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 15 days ago
SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents found two battery boosters filled with methamphetamine last Saturday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Highway 86 after being suspected of drug smuggling. When a canine was called to assist the vehicle, it alerted the trunk of the car.

When agents searched the trunk, they found two battery boosters inside with packages of a white crystal-like substance. In addition, they found four additional packages hidden inside a duffel bag on the floor in the back seat.

Agents took the driver and vehicle to the checkpoint for further investigation. Agents said the packages tested positive for meth. The packages weighed 26.2 pounds with a value of $72,050.

They arrested the 35-year-old driver and seized the vehicle.

