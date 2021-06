On May 23, 2021, a Sunday, Microsoft Exchange administrators woke up to warning messages on their browsers as they tried to access the Microsoft Exchange Admin Portal. The portal was rendered inaccessible with the message “Your connection is not private,” caused by an outage that was later traced back to an expired SSL certificate. According to Qualys SSL Labs, the certificate associated with the Exchange Admin Portal expired at 8 AM ET on Sunday, which oddly escaped Microsoft’s attention radar.