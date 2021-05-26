City of Oceanside Claims First Place in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Sustainability

Oceanside CA— U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) has announced that Carlsbad native and owner of Carlsbad Strawberry Co. and Aviara Farms, Jimmy Ukegawa, is the May Constituent of the Month. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated food insecurity within our communities, and Jimmy and his staff knew they needed to help. Since last March, Jimmy, his staff, and partners have donated more than 500,000 pounds of food. In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Rep. Levin is proud to recognize an outstanding Asian American constituent who makes the region and the country stronger.