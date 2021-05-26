Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Get Into It! These Are Our Favorite Standout Fashion Moments From The City Girls

By Lauryn Jiles
Essence
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rap duo is taking over far more than just the music industry—they're also dominating fashion. JT and Yung Miami are the energetic standouts who make up the iconic and fashionable rap duo the City Girls. Since the release of their album Period in 2018, the girls have climbed their way up to the top of the music industry, building a successful career, topping the charts and ultimately becoming a household name.

www.essence.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#Fashion Icons#City Girls#Music Industry#Red Carpet Fashion#Game Music#Fashion Brands#Rap Music#Tiktok#Chanel#Jt#Moments#Rap Duo#Music Videos#Song#Icon Swim#Photoshoots#Vacations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Behind Viral Videoscrfashionbook.com

Our New Favorite Fashion Accessory? TikTok Songs

It's no secret that TikTok is now the designated tastemaker. Over the past year, the app has asserted itself as a powerhouse across all creative sectors, with trends from across the board transcending the digital screen and spilling out in the real world. And with that being said, it's no mistake that the app has transformed into a hotspot for musical references.
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

12 Friends fashion moments that are still relevant today

Friends: The Reunion has had many of us taking a trip down memory lane in celebration of our favourite comforting sitcom. Turns out there's a psychological explanation for us continually re-watching old favourites; it's a form of easily tapped-into nostalgia that rewards your brain with a natural high – something we have been in dire need of in lieu of actual friends during lockdown.
Beauty & FashionVice

The most iconic mafia wife fashion moments

If I said, “tiger-print, french tip manicures, square necklines and stacked gold jewellery”, would I be describing the way a 2021 TikTok influencer dresses, or almost any woman character from any mafia film or TV show in a 30-year time period? In the past year, pandemic- and y2k-inspired fashion has flourished, and style cycles are moving faster than ever. But still, the proper sartorial dues have not been paid to Adriana La Cerva (The Sopranos), Karen Hill (Goodfellas) and Elvira Hancock (Scarface). These women walked so that House of Sunny could run.
Beauty & FashionBET

BET Awards 2021: Our Favorite Style Moments From These BET Awards ‘Best New Artist’ Nominees

With the complete list of 2021 BET Award Nominees making its debut last week, the excitement to watch the star-studded event on June 27 at 8/9C p.m has only intensified. To keep you occupied during your wait, we decided to highlight some of the best fashion moments spotted by our ‘Best New Artist’ nominees. From Latto to Jack Harlow, we’re quite sure that these stars will only up their game on this year’s BET Awards red carpet.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

10 of Anya Taylor-Joy's best fashion moments

Anya Taylor-Joy is fast becoming one of our favourite celebrities to watch out for when it comes to style. What sets the actress apart is the way you can immediately feel her unique sense of personal taste with every ensemble: whether she's guest presenting Saturday Night Live, attending the the Met Gala, channelling Hollywood glamour at the Golden Globes or walking the red carpet at one of her many film premieres, she always looks authentically herself. (Finding your own personal style can take a while; for some guidance, follow these five lessons in finding your own personal style, here).
Designers & Collectionsmetro.style

Here Are Our Favorite Runway Looks From Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival Days 4 To 5

Coming in hot to open the last PMFF runway show was Alodia Cecilia's FLVX > LAYA > EN’COUTH, a cathartic collection that featured earth-toned pieces that come with insanely beautiful cocoon-like outerwear. Day 5 was also dominated by Benjie Panizales and Gil Macaibay III with their rich heritage clothing. Benjie made use of mythical patterns and beadings to amplify his Davaoeño-inspired pieces while Gil drew inspiration from hope, a four letter word that can mean and say a lot especially during these troubling times. To cap off this year's runway presentation, Designers Mavy De Leon Ladlad and Steph Tan gave us a a good look at the future of evening and formal wear. Mavy was heavily inspired by elegance and tranquility hence her use of blue and silver tones in her collection. Steph, on the other hand, took inspiration from mid 1700s high tea afternoon looks that are often composed of lush brocades in delectable muted pastels.
TV Seriesbsckids.com

Favorite Moment From Amphibia Season 2

Amphibia season two has been some of the best animated television we have seen since Gravity Falls and Disney has asked us to pick our favorite moment. We will go on record saying we still do not want to ruin anything so they have left out the craziest moment from the ending, but that is fine.
Beauty & Fashionwonderwall.com

Fashion hits and misses from the 2021 CMT Music Awards

It's time for the 2021 CMT Music Awards! The big night meant country music's biggest stars were dressed to the nines, but who scored a fashion hit and who landed themselves on the miss list? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst style moments of the night, starting with Kelsea Ballerini! The singer opted for hot pink leather on the CMT Music Awards red carpet, rocking this top and high-waisted trouser combination in the shiny shade from LaQuan Smith. She also adding strappy matching sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and subtle small braids in her long beachy waves. Keep reading to see more of the hits and misses of the night…
CelebritiesComplex

Gucci Mane Shares New Single “Like 34 & 8” Featuring Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has shared a new track titled “Like 34 & 8” featuring Pooh Shiesty. The track will land on Gucci’s upcoming Ice Daddy album, which is set to drop on Friday, June 18. The cover of the album features a picture of Gucci and Keyshia Ka’oir’s son Ice Davis, who will be listed as a executive producer on the album.
Musicthisis50.com

8 of Our Favorite Music Videos with Scenes in New York Bodegas

In relation to 50 Cents song Corner Bodega, we have chosen Our Favorite Music Videos which use scenes in the ever so popular New York Corner Store Bodegas. A$AP Rocky is known to have exceptional visuals to compliment his musical gift. The Angels Music Video is no different and features several action filled scenes inside a Bodega.
TV ShowsThe Ringer

Favorite Contestants and Weirdest Moments From Katie’s Week 1

Juliet is joined by Callie Curry to break down Week 1 of Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. They discuss first impressions and weirdest moments (2:10), weigh in on the news that Chris Harrison is officially out (23:45), and touch on what’s in store for Bachelor in Paradise (42:40). Host: Juliet...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dad Style: Vogue Editors Share Fashion Lessons We Learned From Our Fathers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A lot of trendy moments in fashion have been inspired by the ugly-cool ways that dads have been thought to dress. There was the dad sneaker—chunky, bulky, retro—and of course, the dad baseball cap hat. But there are also a handful of other ways to channel dad style like the t-shirt tuck with belted trousers, a pair of light wash denim, a calf-height athletic sock, and, of course, the carefree, colorful vacation shirt. While you can certainly pick up a few dad-like styling hacks from the fashion world, you could also go straight to the source and emulate the wardrobe of your own Father—he’s where it all started, after all.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Theophilus London's Off-White™ Collection Showcases His Musical Stylings

Over a year after the release of Theophilus London’s third studio album, Bebey, the American rapper has partnered with Off-White™ for a clothing collection highlighting his most recent musical stylings. Originally slated to release in February, the six-item capsule fuses London’s personal aesthetic with creative director Virgil Abloh‘s forward-thinking vision.