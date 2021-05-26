Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana Expected To Launch Sports Betting Operations In The Fall

By Landon Wheeler
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana is one of the many states that is pushing forward with sports betting legalization. This is thanks to the two bills that are moving through the state legislature. The two bills are Senate Bill 202 and House Bill 697. State legislators in favor of sports betting remain upbeat that not only will Louisiana approve sports betting but the bettors in the state will be able to place legalized bets by the end of the football season.

