Rumour Mongering: Leicester City and RB Leipzig Target Ozan Kabak

Leicester City won the 2021 FA Cup. Sunday’s shot from Youri Tielemans decides the match. Celebrate Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers. Mason Greenwood scores United goal. In front of 21,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first time in club history – and how. The final against Chelsea is hard to beat in terms of tension and emotion. After a difficult first half, Yuri Tilmans shone in the 63rd minute, shooting it from a distance of 25 meters, and the ball flashed to the left crossbar. The goal of the dream at the moment of the dream. Chelsea hit back, substituting striker after striker, Wall Leicester. The climax of the drama came in the 90th minute: former Leicester defender Ben Chilwell hits a long ball in front of Casper Schmeichel. His testimony bounces off many Foxes defenders – and from there on to goal. Cheers Chelsea. But then, VAR technology pulls the group box and controls: Chilwell is massive infiltration. Leicester’s 6,000 fans celebrated the decision as a second goal. The scenes following the referee’s release of the match whistle a few minutes later are reminiscent of 2016 when Leicester won the Premier League. In terms of individuals, too: Casper Schmeichel, Jimmy Vardy and even 37-year-old West Morgan, who has played just 16 minutes this season, are on the field.