This Modified Twin-Turbo Jeep Is Fast, Loud, and Every Gearhead’s Dream

After many, many years wandering in a desert of powertrain choices, Jeep Wrangler buyers in 2021 have found themselves in the land of milk and honey. There's the venerable naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 and its rather anemic 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, which still finds some buyers who want the cheapest Wrangler possible (or, in few numbers, insist on a manual gearbox); there's the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, whose marquee numbers largely mirror the V6's but which delivers its torque much lower in the rev range, making it feel peppier; there's a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 for those who love their torque so much, they want it as commonplace and easy to access as possible; there's the new plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which finally gives the Jeep the power to be a reasonably potent vehicle on the highway while also enabling up to 25 miles of emissions-free driving.