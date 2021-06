The multi-talented Janiya Williams is sixteen years old and soon to be a junior in high school. Locally, she is known for the award-winning speech she gave at the 2018-2019 We Energies MPS Martin Luther King contest. The controversial speech took the form of a rap poem and addressed emotive issues including Black stereotypes, police brutality, Black pride and excellence. Echoing Dr King’s philosophy, she said, “… everything has gone wrong all because we forget that we were all made equal. Made as one so why can’t we just find the strength to just put down the guns. Equal, all of God’s people put on this earth as brothers and sisters misses and misters, unalarmed, unharmed and unarmed.” I met Janiya at a peace rally in Rose Park near Locust and MLK Drive. We talked.