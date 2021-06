There’s one glaring barrier when it comes to the new Alzheimer’s drug that was just given authorization in the U.S.: The cost of the drug named Aduhelm. “The treatment cost for this antibody is in the order (of) $56,000 US per year. If you translate that into Canadian dollars, you’re probably looking at $70,000 to $80,000. And that’s per person every year. You don’t just get a one-shot deal and it’s done. It would have to be an almost-continuous vaccine strategy,” said Darrell Mousseau, a University of Saskatchewan professor with the department of psychiatry.