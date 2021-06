In a quest to target Gen-Z consumers (i.e., those born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s), who are driving both social shopping and largescale pushes in sustainability, Etsy announced that it will acquire burgeoning British shopping app Depop for $1.62 billion. Since its founding in 2011, London-based Depop has made its name in the pre-owned fashion space, garnering some 30 million registered users across 150 countries who can buy and sell apparel and accessories by way of its consumer-to-consumer e-commerce marketplace. In a statement on Wednesday, Depop CEO Maria Raga said that Depop is different from its many peers in that it is “where the next generation comes to explore unique fashion and be part of a community that’s changing the way we shop.