NV Gold Closes CDN$3,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") has received conditional approval from TSX Venture Exchange to increase its debenture offering to a maximum of $1,500,000. The Corporation's non-brokered private placement of 8% convertible debenture was previously announced on May 28, 2021. The principal amount of this financing will be convertible at $0.05 in the first year and $0.10 in the second year. Applicable interest will be payable in cash or shares at the option of the Corporation. It is anticipated that this financing will close next week.