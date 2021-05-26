NV Gold Closes CDN$3,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Cancel
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the CDN$3,000,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 5th, 2021 (the "Placement"). The Company sold 12,000,000 units (the "Units") at CDN$0.25 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Share and one Warrant, each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share at CDN$0.40 per share until May 25, 2024. No finders fees were paid in the closing of the Placement, and to minimize dilution, the Company did not accept subscriptions above CDN$3,000,000.

