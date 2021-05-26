Cancel
MLB

San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report : May 25

By Ryan Payne
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Statistics: 1B Nick Tanielu 1-for-3, RBI, BB; RHP Brett Kennedy (L, 1-2) 4 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K: RHP Jordan Guerrero 2 IP, H, 3 K. Prospect Watch: The Chihuahuas have now dropped six in a row as their offense was held dormant at Constellation Field. … Nick Tanielu‘s second-inning single accounted for the lone El Paso run. The Chihuahuas were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. … Brett Kennedy took the loss, tossing four innings while surrendering three earned runs. The Fordham product and former big leaguer has a 7.50 ERA through four starts. He’s allowed six free passes in 12 innings has he works his first meaningful action since 2018. … A bright spot in the El Paso bullpen has been Jordan Guerrero. The hard-throwing right-hander threw two shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 0.75. Guerrero, 24, has issued just two walks in 12 innings and he has held opponents to a .205 average. The 2015 draftee is a possible candidate to help aid the big league bullpen at some point this season.

