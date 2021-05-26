Cancel
Dublin, VA

Obituary for Lonnie Wayne Taylor

pcpatriot.com
 15 days ago

Our beloved Lonnie Wayne Taylor of Dublin ,Virginia went to be with his Jesus, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Born June 19, 1951. He was retired from Volvo. He leaves behind his loving wife Connie Wright Taylor. His brother Daniel Lawson and wife Ann. His sister in law Brenda Lawson. His son Aaron Taylor, daughter Wendy Leeson. He leaves behind six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Several Nieces and nephews. His special friend Coco his dog. He was preceded in death by his father Albert Lawson and mother Ola Mae Lawson, brothers Albert (Tom) Lawson, Michael Lawson, sisters, Judy Marshall, Shirley Fowler, Marie Brookman, Janet Branch, his son G.W. Leeson, daughter Babette Semones and grandchild Clay Clay Taylor.

pcpatriot.com
