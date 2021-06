The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be offering two lunch and learn programs this July. The first session, titled "Using Telehealth Services," is set for July 6 at noon. Telehealth services have become a much larger part of our overall health system in the last few years, according to a news release. Join physician Elaine Bunick to learn how to effectively prepare for a telehealth visit with your doctor, including how to gather all your important health information in one place and how to do an accurate self-exam in front of your cellphone.