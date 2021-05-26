Cancel
Teen Battling Rare Cancer Crosses Race Finish Line With Help From Teammates; Former NBA Star Rex Chapman Tweets Viral Video: ‘There’s NOTHING Like Being On a Team’

By Marisa Sullivan
survivornet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NBA baller Rex Chapman is known for sharing heartfelt content on his Twitter feed, the latest is an inspiring video of high school girls helping a teammate with cancer cross the finish line during a relay that she has to walk. Cancer survivor Yeva Klingbeil, who is battling a...

www.survivornet.com
Rex Chapman
