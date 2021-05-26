Teen Battling Rare Cancer Crosses Race Finish Line With Help From Teammates; Former NBA Star Rex Chapman Tweets Viral Video: ‘There’s NOTHING Like Being On a Team’

On Saturday, June 12, the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA) will celebrate the 12 th anniversary of Jodi’s Race for Awareness with an in-person run/walk at Denver’s City Park. Jodi’s Race, which is the second largest ovarian cancer run/walk in the country, typically attracts more than 3,000 people. Ovarian cancer survivors, family members and friends whose lives have been impacted by the disease make the race an annual tradition and show up sporting teal accessories and waving banners and signs honoring loved ones. This year’s race, which is presented by the UC Health Cancer Center and Friends of COCA, will be a little less than half that size with groups of 150 starting at intervals in adherence with City and County COVID-19 protocols. In addition to the 5K and one-mile run/walks, the morning will include special celebrations for survivors, signage and a wreath wall to honor those lost to the disease, an expo and a furry friends zone.