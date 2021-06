Take us out to the ballgame. Please! Our Humboldt Crabs return to host the Lincoln Potters for a three-game series that kicks off Friday, June 4 at Arcata Ball Park. While Friday's game is totally sold out and bleacher seats are sold out for the remaining two games, there are still (pod) spots on the grass for the June 5 and June 6 games at this time. Tickets for this series and for games through June 13 are available online only at https://humboldtcrabs.com. Get them while you can.