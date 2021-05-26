Chicago man facing gun and drug charges after pursuit

TIPPECANOE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a Chicago man is facing charges after a chase on I-65 ended in a crash. Tuesday afternoon, Trooper Clemans was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 174 mile-marker. Trooper Clemans attempted to stop a 1995 red Dodge Intrepid driven by James Brown, 31, Chicago, IL, for speeding. Trooper Clemans activated his emergency lights as the Dodge was exiting I-65 northbound to State Road 25. The Dodge turned right to go northbound on State Road 25, went around the round-a-bout, and continued north on Old State Road 25.