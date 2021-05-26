Mobile Accessory Sales See Positive First Quarter After Challenging 2020, Reports NPD

With its new class of software driving motivation and trust across the organization, Spiff claims top placements in five summer reports. “There are those that believe the sales compensation process is irrevocably broken and there is evidence to support it, whether it be complex processes across different geographies and teams, software – including spreadsheets – that is antiquated and lacks the flexibility to support the complexity of today’s sales organizations, or a stalemate between finance and sales teams to find the common ground needed to better the situation,” Jeron Paul, CEO and founder, Spiff, said. “But what some see as broken, we see as ripe for innovation and re-invention. We are thrilled to be recognized by G2 again because it demonstrates the trust our customers have in us to drive motivation by delivering real-time, automation of complex commission processes across the business.”