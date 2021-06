I’d love to tell you my collection of menswear began when I realised the potential in my boyfriend’s work shirt, belting it and wearing it as a dress with strappy sandals one evening, but I’m far less glamorous than that. Instead, I was in Arket looking for a T-shirt. I was after one that would be loose on the arms, long in length (so I could tuck it into trousers easily) and which wouldn’t squash my bust. A sales associate recommended the men’s midweight T-shirt (£15, arket.com) which she was wearing at the time, and it ticked every box.