It looks like your next cookie dunk moment might require chopsticks. Oreo sushi rolls have become the must-have two-ingredient, no-bake dessert trend. Before anyone thinks that there is something a little fishy about this TikTok food phenomena, the reality is that transforming an iconic sandwich cookie into this rolled treat could be the best dessert hack to come from the popular social media platform yet. With millions of people rolling in this sweetness, the dessert trend has unlimited possibilities.