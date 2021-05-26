President of Belarus Is Shocked No One Believes His Flimsy Rationale for Hijacking a Commercial Airliner

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko defended his decision to intercept an international Ryanair flight over the weekend and force it to land, claiming in a speech to parliament that the country was under “hybrid attack” from Western governments trying to “suffocate” it. Western governments have indeed condemned the brazen midair heist of a commercial jetliner, which by every measure appeared to target Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist and vocal Lukashenko critic. Protasevich and his companion Sofia Sapega were subsequently arrested when the plane touched down in Minsk. The European Union responded, promising punitive measures and began lining up retaliatory sanctions against the regime, as well as revoked permission for Belarusian carriers to enter European airspace. “As we predicted, our ill-wishers from outside and inside the country have changed the methods of attacking the state,” Lukashenko said of the moves Wednesday. “No sooner had the plane landed in Minsk, carbon-copy accusations from the West and flight bans started pouring in.”