Dustin Johnson is back in action this week, his first start since he was the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s MVP both on the course and then, later, in the press conference. Speaking to reporters at this week’s CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Johnson talked briefly about the Ryder Cup and what he’s done since. He was also asked, being the veteran of an uber-young U.S. team, if he’d ever be interested in captaining the American squad someday.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO