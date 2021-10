On Thursday October 14, at 1:30pm, at the Garden City Casino, the Music Department of The Community Club of Garden City and Hempstead, will present a live presentation featuring Louis Barrella, certainly a favorite of our members. The topic for this program is “Serenades in Opera, Ballet, Film & Song”. Lou will present serenades, which is a piece of music performed at night to a lady from below her balcony by a lover. Sometimes these presumed tranquil moments can create a conflict: the essence of operatic situations. This presentation will survey some of these wonderful pieces that convey lyric beauty, dramatic encounter and humorous entanglement.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO