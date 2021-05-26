Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro family of 5-month-old at center of canceled Amber Alert to speak Wednesday

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of 5-month-old Nora Grant, who was inside a stolen vehicle and the center of an Amber Alert Friday, will speak at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The news conference will take place at the Greensboro Police Department, officers said. Click the video player below to watch the...

www.wxii12.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Society
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Marathon#Teen#Stolen#5 Month Old Nora Grant#N C#Randleman Road#News Conference#Directions#Precautions#Video#Involvement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Winston-salem, NCWXII 12

Winston-Salem police issue Silver Alert for missing teenage boy

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching 17-year-old Andres Flores, who was reported missing Monday. A Silver Alert for Andres was issued on Monday morning. Andres was last seen on the 500 block of Rockbridge Drive in Kernersville, police say. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black sweatpants and gray Crocs.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Second woman in four days fatally shot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed in Winston-Salem for the second time in four days, police said. Winston-Salem police said Latasha Monique Finney, 25, was shot and killed on Sunday, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. A news release from police said Finney was found on the ground outside of an apartment building and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a man was also wounded, taken to the hospital for treatment and released.
Winston-Salem Journal

Missing 16-year-old was last seen Saturday in Winston-Salem

Authorities are asking for help finding a teenager missing from Winston-Salem. JaLeya Rena McConnell, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday, May 16 in the area of 4107 Eastwell Place. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 260 pounds and has braided hair and brown eyes. She...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said a Silver Alert was issued for JaLeya Rena McConnell. She was last seen on Sunday just before 9 p.m. in the area of Eastwell Place. She was wearing an orange Nike zip hoodie, Army fatigue (camo) pants, black Nike Airmax shoes and a pink Addidas backpack.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High-speed chase led by 13-year-old, police say

HIGH POINT — Police say that a stolen car that officers chased at high speeds this weekend apparently was driven by a 13-year-old boy. On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro was spotted by a High Point Police Department officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in east High Point. The officer tried to stop the car near the intersection with Triangle Lake Road, but the driver sped away, police Lt. J.S. Crouse said.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Officer treated for pepper-spray exposure after hit-and-run crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man accused of hitting an officer’s patrol car and leaving the scene Sunday night, according to a release. Police responded to the crash involving Corporal James Pleasant’s patrol car and a green SUV at Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway. Investigators said Officer Pleasant was making a left turn in the intersection when he was hit by an SUV that ran a red light. The driver of the SUV took off toward I-40, officials said.
Greensboro, NCWXII 12

Greensboro police investigate Swan Street homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday night. Greensboro police say it happened around 11 p.m. on the 1400 block of Swan Street. Officers found three people that were shot. Officers later said one of the subjects, a...
Winston-salem, NCgreensboro.com

Hit and run injures Winston-Salem police corporal. Suspect charged with DWI.

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a man driving while impaired crashed into a police vehicle, leaving the officer with minor injuries, and then fled the scene Sunday night. Around 10:45 p.m., Corporal James B. Pleasant, 37, of the Winston-Salem Police Department was driving a marked patrol vehicle as he turned from Peters Creek Parkway onto Silas Creek Parkway. Police say he had a protected green arrow as he went through the intersection.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Winston-salem, NCUS News and World Report

N. Carolina Woman Shot to Death When Gunmen Fired Into Home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Several people got out of a car and started shooting into a North Carolina home, killing a woman inside and apparently wounding another gunman who was left outside a local hospital, police said. According to Winston-Salem police, multiple people arrived in one car in front of...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Missing man safely located; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: Ronald Ray Rubin has been safely located. ORIGINAL POST: Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man who was last seen Thursday in the area of the 2100 block of Fiddlers Court, authorities said Saturday. Ronald Ray Rubin, 69, was wearing a tan sweater with brown stripes, black pants...