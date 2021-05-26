Is Starbucks' Oatmeal Good For You?

It’s no secret—Starbucks drinks aren’t made with real caramel or fresh fruit. Every frappuccino, sweetened latte, and refresher gets its signature flavoring from concentrated syrups, sauces, and powdered mix-ins. The company has this down to a formula, creating a perfectly engineered food product by combining caffeine with a cravabley sweet approximation of vanilla, toffee nut, or chocolate. In a way, the artificial roots of these sweeteners is a benefit to vegans, as they recreate the taste of dairy-laden foods without the use of dairy. However, not all Starbucks syrups and sauces are dairy-free, and it can be confusing. Case in point: the caramel syrup is vegan but the caramel sauce is not. Here is everything you need to know about these flavor-enhancers so you can order with confidence the next time you stroll up to a Starbucks.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO