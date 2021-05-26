Cancel
Amazon Purchasing MGM for $8.45 Billion

By ebanas
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is set to acquire MGM in a deal with a massive price tag of $8.45 billion. Per multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and CNN, the deal will help add a number of titles to Amazon’s Prime Video, which currently has around 175 million active members streaming various video content over the past year. The MGM catalog boasts 4,000 films and 17,000 TV series. Among those properties are such iconic franchises including the James Bond and Rocky films and classic films like The Wizard of Oz and West Side Story.

