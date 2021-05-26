Little White Connecticut Sun Head Coach Suspended & Fined After He Was Called Out By Liz Cambage
Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller learned the hard way that Las Vegas Aces hooper Liz Cambage is not the one to be played with. Miller earned himself a one-game suspension and a fine from the WNBA after making a disparaging comment about Cambage. During Sunday’s (May 23) game against the Las Vegas Aces, while trying to get a call from the referee, Miller said, “Come on, she’s 300 pounds.” referring to Aces superstar.hiphopwired.com