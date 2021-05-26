Little White Connecticut Sun Head Coach Suspended & Fined After He Was Called Out By Liz Cambage

Whether the Las Vegas Aces can improve on last year's WNBA runner-up finish might hinge on the chemistry Liz Cambage and A'ja Wilson can build. The All-Star frontcourt duo first played together in 2019 after Cambage was dealt to the Aces. But with Cambage receiving a medical exemption to miss the 2020 season at the WNBA's campus site in Bradenton, Florida, Wilson took center stage for the Aces. She was named MVP after averaging 20.5 PPG and 8.5 RPG while leading Las Vegas to the No. 1 seed with an 18-4 record en route to the Finals.