NFL

Tom Brady Has Message For Aaron Rodgers Before “The Match”

By Andrew McCarty
The Spun
The Spun
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday morning, Turner Sports announced the foursome for “The Match” which has turned into an annual charity event. Last year, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady faced off against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Mickelson and Brady didn’t come out with the win, but they will have new opponents when “The Match” kicks off this summer.

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

Tampa, FLPosted by
Daily Herald

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million - meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Aaron Rodgers drama had NFL schedule makers 'a little nervous'

(AUDACY) Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ reported trade demand not only put pressure on the organization but also the NFL's schedule makers. The NFL released its full schedule last week, with the Packers garnering five primetime games during the 2021 season — as well as the first four games on four different networks — despite the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers’ future.
NFLPost-Crescent

Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY – After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...
NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLAcme Packing Company

Cheese Curds, 5/17: Reactions from Packers’ rookie minicamp

It’s official — the first practices of 2021 are in the books for the Green Bay Packers. Yes, those practices just covered the two days of rookie minicamp over the weekend, but it was still a meaningful step in a number of ways. First, the team got its first look at the 2021 draft picks and undrafted rookies; second, it’s a notable step back towards normalcy and a post-COVID-19 football world.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Packers' trade demands for Aaron Rodgers coming into focus: report

The Green Bay Packers have publicly been adamant about keeping Aaron Rodgers despite the quarterback’s reported unhappiness with the team but they may have a list of demands formed as rumors continue to swirl around the reigning MVP. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Monday, Green Bay has an idea...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLDigital Courier

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle

HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Record Projections

The Baltimore Ravens had their 2021 schedule rollout last week and current record projections have them looking to put together another successful season. General manager Eric DeCosta has spent the off-season reimagining the offense around Lamar Jackson and may be in for the quarterback’s best season yet. Going into 2021, the Ravens face one of the most intriguing schedules in the NFL but the elongated schedule should be a chance to let DeCosta’s new off-season additions shine in Baltimore.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: A Look at RB Kylin Hill & What he Adds to Offense

As good as the Green Bay Packers running back situation is with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, I was going to be surprised if they didn’t select a running back in this year’s draft. The RB3 role is wide open entering training camp, and as Matt LaFleur discussed prior to the 2020 draft, he’d like to utilize a third running back more often to provide Jones and Jamaal Williams — RB1 and RB2 at the time — with some reprieve. It’s safe to assume that LaFleur still has that same mentality.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers: Three players on notice after the 2021 NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers, Kevin King - Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Green Bay Packers have made their selections for the 2021 NFL Draft and eyes are now starting to move towards the offseason programs. When a team drafts a player, obviously the idea is that the player will be a contributor at some point in their career.