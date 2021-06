According to a report, Leicester City have reignited their interest in signing Premier League centre-back James Tarkowski from Burnley. That’s right, it is time for Foxes of Leicester to give you the yearly Tarkowski to Leicester update! Along with our opinion of the potential acquisition and our verdict on a deal’s feasibility. In all seriousness, on how many occasions have we discussed this particular defender moving to Filbert Way? It’s approximately four or five transfer windows, to be honest.