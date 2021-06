Giving blood during the coronavirus pandemic is safe — as long as standard screening precautions are taken — a new study by the National Institutes of Health found. The study hopes to reassure donors reluctant to give blood because they were previously infected with COVID-19. But researchers concluded the likelihood of a transfusion recipient receiving blood with trace amounts of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was approximately .001 percent and that the likelihood of transmission by blood transfusion was insignificant compared to airborne transmission.