Friends sold us a lie of how adult life would look

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

Remember the one where you moved into a lovely Manhattan apartment for $200 a month? How about the one where your best mates decided to rent the flat opposite and were there to support you through every personal crisis however big or small? Or the one where you could walk into your local coffee shop at any time of the day and be guaranteed the best seats in the house and a hilarious conversation with someone you know? Me neither. But didn’t Friends tell you life was going to be this way?

On Thursday, the ensemble cast of Friends will reunite for an HBO TV special that will see them revisit the original set, re-read famous scenes together, and reminisce about their experience on one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. And while many people are delighted that the show is returning after 17 years, I am not one of them. My problem with Friends is that I love it. Really, really love it. And that’s why I don’t want it to come back.

Like many millennials, I grew up watching Friends . It was the thing that made me laugh after I was told off at school. The thing that comforted me after the guy I fancied ignored me at a party. And, more recently, the thing that got me through two weeks of being bed-bound when I had coronavirus. To this day, I quote it endlessly. Like whenever I go to a nice restaurant (“Livi doesn’t share food!”), talk about love (“he’s her lobster”), or move house (“PIVOT!”).

But here’s the thing. Friends painted a picture of twenty-something life that does not exist. And I’m still furious about it. Let’s start with their living situation. For much of the series, Monica and Rachel live in a rent-controlled heirloom apartment across the hall from Joey and Chandler, while Ross is in the building opposite and Phoebe is seemingly close enough to ensure that all six of them share a local cafe which they somehow manage to spend hours at before their working days even begin.

Remember this is Manhattan, one of the most expensive cities in the world. In the early seasons of the show, none of the characters have high-earning jobs: Monica is a sous chef, Rachel a waitress, Joey a struggling actor, Phoebe a masseuse-cum-busker, Ross a paleontologist and Chandler, well, as far as we know, he’s just a “transponster” (he actually works in IT procurement). It’s safe to say, then, that the fact they can all afford to live in such plush accommodation is a little far fetched. Even if Monica does pay a very small portion of her salary to live in her grandmother’s 1,125sq ft two-bedroom flat, the fact that she, or any of the others, could afford to live in the heart of New York City is a stretch.

Then there’s the fact that they live so close together. Granted, Manhattan is much smaller than London. But it was a hard pill to swallow when I graduated from university and realised that my friends were not just a corridor away, but scattered across a sprawling city. We don’t share so much as a borough let alone a coffee shop.

It was a hard pill to swallow when I graduated from university and realised that my friends were not just a corridor away, but scattered across a sprawling city

Given their proximity, it would make sense that the Friends gang spend all their time together. They don’t need to make plans; they just have to knock on their neighbour’s door and see what they’re up to. In real life, finding time to meet up with your friends is practically a full-time occupation. There are schedules, love lives, and family commitments to navigate, which means I often wind up booking dinners with my closest pals weeks, and sometimes months, in advance. Then, of course, because we’re all desperately trying to get onto the property ladder, we spend most of our time working. Sometimes in one job but often in two or three. All this means we wind up being so exhausted in the evening that we end up cancelling our plans so that we can spend a night at home relaxing and, well, watching Friends .

Don’t even get me started on their love lives. There are various triangles and circles and other geometric dynamics that form between the six friends - Joey falls for Rachel while Ross still loves her; Chandler and Monica date behind Ross’s back - but they never seem to hinder any of the relationships. At least not for very long. Heck, Ross and Rachel were even able to rekindle a friendship after the whole “we were on a break!” saga. Imagine if things were that blissful in real life. I can’t either, because Ross would have left the joint WhatsApp group, blocked Rachel on Instagram so he wasn’t tempted to check when she was last online, and fallen in love with someone he met on a dating app for fans of the Jurassic era (Dino Daters?).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkv3U_0aC4c2rn00

Friends is a total fantasy. But it’s one I so desperately craved as I moved through my early twenties. If I was having a hard time, I’d imagine what it would be like to nip across the hall and burrow in my best mate’s arms while she spoon-fed me ice cream. The reality of having to take an hour-long Uber journey across London to do the same thing is not quite as appealing. Even being able to pop into a cafe and know that you’ll always find a familiar face there is a luxury not reserved for city dwellers, who are lucky if a barista puts the right name on their coffee cup.

As I inched closer towards my late twenties, I always thought my yearning for a Friends utopia would fade. But if anything, it’s only become greater. Many of my friends are now in serious relationships and live with their partners, none of whom, by the way, are people from our friendship group. Some have moved abroad for work, and others have simply slotted into new lifestyles that mean their socialising is limited to a select number of friends. Regardless, it’s got to a point where more and more friends are drifting out of my life. The number of group chats I’m active in has decreased. As has the number of people I invite to celebrations. For my birthday this year, I went out for dinner with just my boyfriend and my mum.

None of this is necessarily a bad thing, of course. As you get older, and the clutches of school and university fade into the distance, it’s only natural that the number of people you see and speak to on a regular basis would go down. That doesn’t mean the friendships you have are any less valuable. Some of my closest friends are those that I only see once every six months. And it always feels like no time has passed. Priorities change. People outgrow each other. Life can tear us apart.

If I was having a hard time, I’d imagine what it would be like to nip across the hall and burrow in my best mate’s arms while she spoon-fed me ice cream

The fact that Friends ignores all of this is as touching as it is infuriating. Particularly now as we emerge from the pandemic, when effortless social interactions became a thing of the past and we all forgot how to talk to anyone outside of our household.

Obviously, I will watch the reunion episode; any Friends fan would be remiss not to. And while I will do so with wiser eyes, knowing that even these six very famous actors longed for the friendship dynamic they perpetuated, a part of me will hold onto the fantasy lives their characters lived. Because even though it’s not real, it’s still comforting to imagine that it might be.

Related
Berkeley, CAWebMD

How to Make New Friends

Good friends are good for you. “Good friends bring so many colors of happiness in your life by relieving stress, giving comfort, and removing loneliness,” says Amber O’Brien, PsyD, a psychologist with the Mango Clinic in Miami. Healthy friendships are also linked to better cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, less...
Beauty & FashionWebMD

How to Keep Adult Friendships

Your friends help you live a healthier, happier life. Healthy friendships are linked to good things like lower stress, a positive sense of well-being, improved memory, better heart health, and a longer life. “Friendships affect our mood, sense of security, life experiences, and health,” says Mac Stanley Cazeau, LMHC, a...
TV SeriesVox

“Friends” and the illusion of perfect adult friendships

The friendships of Friends are something of a marvel. Six vastly different people in their young adulthood with disparate wants, goals, professions, and relationships all closely orbit one another (and a single coffee shop). Whenever they need each other, there’s always someone available to help or comfort them. Whether it’s Monica letting Rachel move into her apartment at the series’ beginning, or Phoebe rushing Ross to the airport to try to win Rachel back at the series’ end, the tightly knit bonds of their lives are so interwoven that they experience all of their milestone moments together.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The Friends Reunion Reminds Us That the Whole Point of Friends Was the Friends

There’s a magical moment, three minutes into Friends: The Reunion. It’s blink-and-you-miss-it—a wordless glance. But in it lies the answer to the age-old question: What the hell is it about this show? How has a straightforward NBC comedy that premiered nearly thirty years ago blown up into a worldwide cultural phenomenon that remains not only relevant but adored? It happens when Matt LeBlanc arrives to meet his co-stars on their old set. He wraps Lisa Kudrow in a big bear hug (“Look at you!” “Look at you!”) while Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer look on in the background. A tearful Aniston, standing in the background, turns away from the camera to look at Schwimmer—*Can you believe this?—*who returns her gaze with an almost pained smile and a tilted shake of the head: I know.
TV SeriesIGN

How to Watch the Friends Reunion

It may be 2021, but that feeling of the early 2000s is back again. The cast of Friends have reunited for a one-off reunion show, and it'll be available exclusively streaming on HBO Max. That means if you want to watch Friends: The Reunion, you're going to need an HBO Max subscription. Thankfully, it's very easy to sign up, with HBO Max subscriptions starting at $14.99.
RelationshipsThe Guardian

After Love review – a lacerating portrait of a life built on marital lies

What can we ever really know about each other? The mystery of other people’s lives, the unbridgeable gulf between us all – even, or especially, between married couples – is the subject of this outstanding drama from first-time film-maker Aleem Khan. It is a gulf as dour as the Channel. And though not really about Brexit, this film does feature the White Cliffs of Dover. Over it is hovering a miasma of dread, rather than bluebirds.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Regé-Jean Page clears up Bridgerton confusion: ‘I’ll take it as a compliment’

Regé-Jean Page has cleared up the confusion surrounding a Bridgerton controversy.The actor won fans as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the Netflix series. In the show, his character began a love affair with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) whom he married in episode five.It was announced in April that their relationship won’t be fleshed out in the second season as Page has left the series. The series’ next run will instead focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey, for an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.Page is more...
Fergus Falls, MNPosted by
The Daily Journal

Walking life with my best friend

On Sunday, I celebrated 12 years of marriage to my wife, Claire. We spent it like most couples who have been married for over a decade with kids, driving back from St. Paul after visiting family and trying to escape high temperatures from the early summer heat wave. While not...
Books & Literaturenextbigideaclub.com

Your Turn: How to Be an Adult

Julie Lythcott-Haims is a former Stanford dean of freshmen and undergraduate advising, a former corporate lawyer, and a TED speaker. Her first book, How to Raise an Adult, was a New York Times bestseller. She is the mother of two young adults. Below, Julie shares 5 key insights from her...
Astronomyava360.com

If Jupiter Disappeared So Would Life on Earth

Space facts are never boring: new planets get discovered, other planets disappear, black holes destroy information and comets keep flying around at enormous speed. There's always something cool going on in space. Here's a new space fact for you: Jupiter keeps saving Earth all the time. Yup, if the largest planet in our Solar System didn't exist, our planet would be doomed. Find out, why...
Mental Healthbesthealthmag.ca

9 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult

Making friends may have seemed so much easier when you were a kid. Share a seat on the bus, share a secret on the playground, and just like that, you’re friends for life (or at least for elementary school). As adults, the game board changes. Life has a way of crowding out friends. You might move to a new city, spend more time with a spouse or a partner, or grow apart from friends. Your kids could become your focus, or a challenging job might zap more free time and energy than you think. You could be so busy, you might even think who has time or needs friends?
Accidentscommunityjournal.net

Value Your Friends: How to be a good friend

Out of almost all of the characteristics of a true friend, honesty is one of the most important. Be real with your friends no matter what. No one wants to build a relationship with someone who’s not being real. Tell the truth and be a person someone can trust. Be honest, but also understand just because you’re honest doesn’t mean you’re right.