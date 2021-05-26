Cancel
Jasper County, SC

Jasper County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 20% of people fully vaccinated

blufftontoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna). South Carolina reported 591,525 total cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 0.41% from the week before. The five counties with the highest percentage...

www.blufftontoday.com
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Moderna asks FDA to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 17

Moderna has filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17, according to a news release from the company. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for adults. Pfizer received authorization for people as young as 12 to use...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Michigan reports its first human hantavirus case: Woman contracted the deadly respiratory disease while cleaning abandoned home infested with rodents

Michigan has confirmed its first case of hantavirus, a potentially deadly respiratory disease spread through contact with infected rodents. Michigan health officials reported on Monday that a woman from Washtenaw County was 'recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from Sin Nombre hantavirus,' which was 'likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contains signs of an active rodent infestation.'
Hill County, MTHavre Daily News

Pfizer vaccine coming to Hill County Health Department

Hill County Health Department has announced that it will have a supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in stock next week and is inviting people to call to sign up for its vaccination clinic at the health department on the third Tuesday of the month, next Tuesday. Hill County Health Officer...
Columbus, OHwosu.org

FDA Extends Shelf Life Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration date for Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, and that’s good news for Columbus. The initial shelf life of the Johnson and Johnson doses was three months, but federal regulators have extended that to four-and-a half months. Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts welcomes the extra breathing room to work through their stockpile of roughly 7,000 single dose shots.
Backus, MNPine And Lakes News

COVID-19 vaccination clinic slated June 11 in Backus

There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Backus Land Department offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine for anyone 18 years or older. Pre-registration is encouraged at co.cass.mn.us/covidclinic or 218-547-6847. Limited walk-in appointments may be available. Those who...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC to hold ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that that it will convene an “emergency meeting” of its advisers on June 18th to discuss rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to news first reported by CBC News.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
Public Health5newsonline.com

U.S. Surgeon General warns of a new COVID-19 variant emerging

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Surgeon General is warning about a new variant that’s causing concern in the U.S. and is encouraging the unvaccinated to get the vaccine. The delta variant that was first found in India now makes up for about 6% of cases here in the U.S., and that number is quickly increasing.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.