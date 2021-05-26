Cancel
Karine Jean-Pierre: Who is the woman making history at today’s White House press briefing?

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

Karine Jean-Pierre will make history in the White House briefing room on Wednesday as the second-ever Black woman to lead a formal press briefing, and the first to do so in 30 years.

Ms Jean-Pierre, now serving as the White House principal deputy press secretary under Jen Psaki , was formerly chief of staff for Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 campaign, and has led several briefings and press “gaggles” on Air Force One, but she has not presided over an on-camera briefing from inside the James S Brady Briefing Room.

Judy Smith, a deputy press secretary for George HW Bush, was the first Black woman to do so during a briefing in 1991.

Born in Martinique to Haitian parents, Ms Jean-Pierre has also has made history as the first out gay Black woman across several roles, including as a chief of staff for a vice presidential candidate. She joins a history-making White House communications team that is made up of all women.

Before joining Joe Biden ’s presidential campaign, Ms Jean-Pierre organised with John Edwards’ campaign in 2004 and Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. She also served as the regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during Mr Obama’s first term in office.

During 2016 campaigns, she worked as a senior adviser and national spokesperson for MoveOn, formally MoveOn.org, a progressive advocacy group that rallied around then-candidate Bernie Sanders and mobilised protests against Donald Trump.

“As a Black gay immigrant who comes from a working-class family, I know that America hasn’t always worked for everyone,” she told Out Magazine in 2020. “And I know that America still doesn’t work for everyone. The truth of the matter is we have a long way to go. But that’s what I’m working toward: mobilising people around this shared vision of what an America that works for everyone could look like – and then making it happen.”

Ms Psaki, who will be leaving her post next year at the end of a one-year term, said that “today is a big day in the press office and [White House].”

“My partner in truth ... is doing her first full briefing from the podium today making history in her own right,” she said on Twitter. “But doing her real justice means also recognising her talent, her brilliance and her wonderful spirit.”

