Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles tickets for single games and open training camp practices go on sale June 2

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSingle-game Philadelphia Eagles tickets for all 10 home games (two preseason, eight regular season) AND two open training camp practices at Lincoln Financial Field in 2021 will go on sale next week starting Wednesday, June 2 at 10:00 AM Eastern, according to an official announcement from the team. If you...

www.bleedinggreennation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Saints#American Football#Lincoln Financial Field#Ticketmaster Com#Ps Game 1#New England Patriots#Cbs#Fox Nfl Network Amazon#Los Angeles Chargers#Tbd#New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ranking Philadelphia Eagles 3 most important training camp battles

Training camp approaches for the Philadelphia Eagles, and there’s much to discuss. Depending on how long you’ve been a Philadelphia Eagles fan, training camp can be a time to get excited or it could be one of the most stressful portions of your entire Summer. It may not seem like it now, but if you think back, you were feeling pretty good about this team in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Eagles training camp: Veterans on the roster bubble in 2021

5 Eagles veterans on the bubble for 2021 training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles report for training camp on July 27 and that's when they'll begin the process of evaluating their players to whittle down their roster to 53. The new rules this year cut the...
NFLBleacher Report

Realistic Trade Destinations for Eagles TE Zach Ertz Before Training Camp

At some point in the next few weeks, Zach Ertz's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles could come to an end. Multiple teams have shown interest in Ertz, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in March. As expected, he hasn't participated in the Eagles' offseason program, and according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer in May, the veteran tight end will stay away from the team until he's traded or released.
NFLfullscalephilly.com

Eagles 53-man roster predictions leading up to training camp

With training camp slowly creeping up on us, taking a look at who will and won’t make the final cut is always a fun exercise. Since the draft, the Eagles have stayed busy, making a handful or signings all the way up through OTAs. So let’s get right into this...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ranking every Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ahead of training camp

Wait are we still concerned with the Philadelphia Eagles at cornerback?. Inside The Iggles regularly, you’re probably fairly familiar with our belief that this Philadelphia Eagles team has some unique traditions. There are too many to get into here, but for the sake of this story, we have to bring up one that’s fairly obvious.
NFLallfans.co

Eagles training-camp battles to watch

New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wants his players thinking about competition 24-7, just like he does. To that end, his team will feature some noteworthy battles for roster spots once it reconvenes for training camp next month at the NovaCare Complex. As with probably all positions this year, the Eagles...
NFLnumberfire.com

Travis Fulgham expected to open Eagles' camp in three-wide sets

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham is expected to open training camp in three-wide sets, per Mike Kaye of NJ.com. Kaye believes Fulgham and Devonta Smith will play outside and Jalen Reagor will move to the slot. Fulgham will likely compete with Greg Ward, John Hightower, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for the third spot in the Eagles' three-wide sets. He impressed with 435 yards and 4 touchdowns over his first five games last season while the Eagles were banged up, but Fulgham then fizzled out over the second half of the season.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles Training Camp Battles: Derek Barnett vs Josh Sweat

After the signing of Ryan Kerrigan, the Eagles have an interesting battle shaping up when it comes to who will start opposite Brandon Graham. 12 months ago, many assumed that Derek Barnett would have taken on the full-time starting reins and been in a position to take some weight off the shoulders of Brandon Graham. Instead, there are only more question marks over the Tennessee product and the man breathing down his neck.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

One trade defined the direction of the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. The official move from Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts signifies the end of an era in Philly and the dawning of a new one with Jalen Hurts and new head coach Nick Sirianni at the helm. After...
NFLfantraxhq.com

Depth Chart Review: NFC East Wide Receivers

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Up next in the divisional depth chart review is the NFC East wide receivers. This division has new faces all around, and some of the best talent in all of football. The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that has all the same faces. They also arguably have the best starting group of anyone in the NFL. The New York Giants brought in a $76 million alpha-receiver and used a 1st-round pick on an electric slot receiver. The Philadelphia Eagles also used a 1st-round pick on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, pairing him with another 1st-round pick from the prior year. Finally, the Washington Football Team possibly has the best receiver in the entire division. They also brought in some new talent to open the field up for a new-look offense. Dive into the rest of the article to see intriguing storylines in the division, along with projections for each.
NFLYardbarker

Examining the NFC East: The Offensive Line

Our annual series examining the NFC East from a positional perspective with the help of league personnel sources continues with the offensive line, a potential strength for the Eagles. You don't have to look back very far, however, to realize how quickly a perceived strength can turn into a weakness...
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Post-2021 NFL Draft Power Rankings

The NFL offseason is in full swing with training camp underway and the 2021 draft in the books. PlayerProfiler is here to gauge the NFL landscape and determine the overall quality of each team entering the 2021 season. For a Divisional Break Down Check out Version 1 of the power rankings.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the 7 Worst NFL Offseason Trades Since 2000

The offseason is a time for optimism. And as NFL executives reassess their rosters in the spring and summer, they occasionally see a trade as a way to improve the future of the organization. Reality, unfortunately, doesn't always cooperate with that vision. During the past two decades, the most glaring...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles Player Passes Away!

One thing we try to cover extensively on Pro Sports extra is the passing of athletes in professional sports. While it is something that is never fun to do, we still feel it is important to report the news. Unfortunately last month, one in particular slipped through the cracks and...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams and Cowboys set date for joint practice during training camp

Sean McVay announced during OTAs that the Los Angeles Rams planned to hold joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, which is exciting news for fans of all three teams. However, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy pumped the brakes on the idea of his team practicing against the Rams, opting not to say definitively that the joint practice was going to happen.
NFLallfans.co

Third-round pick Baron Browning to be ‘full go’ by training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After suffering a lower-leg injury earlier in the team’s offseason program, rookie linebacker Baron Browning could soon return to the field. “He’ll be full go and ready to go by training camp,” Head Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday after the Broncos’ first mandatory minicamp practice. Browning, whose...
NFLallfans.co

Dallas Cowboys Announce Oxnard Training Camp Dates, Practices Open to Fans

The Dallas Cowboys will return to Oxnard for training camp in July, an expected move that team owner Jerry Jones and staff have been hinting at since the start of offseason workouts. On Tuesday, this news became official as the Cowboys set their start date for July 21st. The team’s opening press conference will be held on that Wednesday.