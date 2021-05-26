Elizabeth Giguere Transfers to Minnesota Duluth

The University of Minnesota Duluth announced on Wednesday that Clarkson super senior Elizabeth Giguere will transfer to play her final season of eligibility for the Bulldogs. Giguere is already a legend in women’s college hockey. In 2018, she scored the overtime game-winning goal in the national championship game to lead Clarkson to a national title. In 2020, she was named the Patty Kazmaier Award winner as the top player in women’s college hockey. In all, Giguere has scored 233 career points in 137 games played, which puts her 18th on the NCAA women’s career scoring list since the NCAA began sponsoring the sport in 2001.