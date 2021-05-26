Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Elizabeth Giguere Transfers to Minnesota Duluth

By Chris Dilks
sbncollegehockey.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota Duluth announced on Wednesday that Clarkson super senior Elizabeth Giguere will transfer to play her final season of eligibility for the Bulldogs. Giguere is already a legend in women’s college hockey. In 2018, she scored the overtime game-winning goal in the national championship game to lead Clarkson to a national title. In 2020, she was named the Patty Kazmaier Award winner as the top player in women’s college hockey. In all, Giguere has scored 233 career points in 137 games played, which puts her 18th on the NCAA women’s career scoring list since the NCAA began sponsoring the sport in 2001.

www.sbncollegehockey.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
College Sports
Duluth, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Hockey Player#Bulldogs#Ohio State#The Patty Kazmaier Award#Umd#Wcha#Senior Gabbie Hughes#Final Season#Frozen#Canadian Centralization#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota DL announces transfer to MAC program

A former Minnesota defensive lineman has settled on a transfer destination. Bowling Green received a commitment from Ali Saad on Wednesday. The ex-Golden Gopher made his announcement with a post on Twitter. Saad spent just one season in the Twin Cities before departing from the program. He’ll have all four years of eligibility remaining.
Alabama StateESPN

Alabama, Oklahoma State schedule home and home series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --  Alabama and Oklahoma State have scheduled a home and home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The Crimson Tides series with Notre Dame will move to the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Alabama and Oklahoma State announced Tuesday the first meeting will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sept. 23, 2028.
NHLWNCY

Gamblers Mason Lohrei named the USHL defenseman of the year

Green Bay – The United States Hockey League (USHL) has named Green Bay Gamblers defenseman Mason Lohrei the 2020-2021 USHL Defenseman of the Year. Lohrei becomes the fourth Gamblers player to receive this award, joining Andy Welinski (2011-12), Jeff Finger (1999-00) and Tom Preissing (1998-99). Lohrei led all USHL defensemen...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 87 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Ohio State is the Big Ten favorites again in 2021

Ohio State knows a thing or two about winning Big Ten titles. Since the turn of the century, the Buckeyes have officially seen 11 of the program's 39 conference trophies make their way to Columbus, Ohio, 12 if you count the 2010 season that featured vacated wins due to NCAA violations. The Scarlet and Gray are winners of each of the last four Big Ten titles.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

What a Twelve Team College Football Playoff Would Mean For Boston College

On Thursday the College Football Playoff's (CFP) management committee presented a new twelve team playoff format that could begin in the 2023 season. The change from a four team to twelve team playoff would include "six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee. No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference."
College Sportsminnesotasportsfan.com

College Football Playoff Expansion Would Be Huge Win for Big Ten West

The 2021 college football season will mark the ten-year anniversary of the Big Ten conference splitting into two different divisions. For the first 3 years of the split (2011-13), divisions were dubbed the “Legends” (IA, MI, MIST, MN, NEB, NW) and “Leaders” (OHST, WI, IL, IN, PUR, PST). Then before...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, June 10

We start today with the men's basketball and football programs. Yesterday brought news of a staff addition for Mike Woodson. IU men’s basketball names Armond Hill Director of Basketball Administration: Indiana Daily Student. IU hires Hill as director of basketball administration: CNHI Indiana. Armond Hill Named Director of Basketball Administration...
College SportsPioneer Press

New St. Thomas coach Joel Johnson wants to be competitive in first Division I season

The women’s hockey roster at St. Thomas features 26 players, many of whom recently finished an eight-game, pandemic-shortened season, the Tommies’ last in Division III. Next season will be substantially different as St. Thomas transitions to not just Division I but arguably the strongest conference in women’s hockey, the Women’s Collegiate Hockey Association. Still, new coach Joel Johnson plans to hit the ground running.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Ryan Baer impresses Buckeyes, Branch buzz following visit

Stay in touch or be left out because Ohio State recruiting is a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week obsession. What’s the latest news as the Buckeyes build for the future? Get that and more Sunday through Thursday on Lettermen Row. Today’s notebook has the latest in the recruitment of.handful of Ohio State targets.