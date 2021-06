A 39-year old mother from Maryland is going viral on TikTok after sharing her experience as a fan in Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” music video. Devon Daniels was 17 when she appeared in the video. Since then, she has tried to get her now teenage kids to understand the significance of being a part of musical history. Daniels explains in her TikTok video that she and her best friend were able to get up close and personal to the boy band. She even shares some pictures from the 8-hour shoot, something fans nowadays aren’t able to do.