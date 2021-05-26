Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

On This Day: George Jones Releases Album ‘White Lightning and Other Favorites’ in 1959

By Jim Casey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ROd6_0aC4b6Qu00

George Jones released his studio album, George Jones Sings White Lightning and Other Favorites, on May 26, 1959. As the title suggested, the 12-song album featured George’s first No. 1 single, “White Lightning.”

In the mid-1950s, George Jones found success on the charts with a number of Top 10 hits, including “Why Baby Why” (No. 4), “You Gotta Be My Baby” (No. 7), and “Just One More” (No. 3), among others. But he didn’t score his first chart-topper until he released his signature hit, “White Lightning,” in February 1959.

Bottled Lightning

“White Lightning” was penned by J.P. Richardson Jr.—a.k.a., “The Big Bopper.” The singer/songwriter/DJ scored a Top 10 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Chantilly Lace” in 1958. Unfortunately, Richardson and fellow musicians Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens were killed when their plane crashed in February 1959. The accident was immortalized as “the day the music died” in Don McLean’s 1971 hit, “American Pie.”

“White Lightning,” which referenced homemade moonshine, wet the whistle of Jones. Perhaps his penchant for hard partying—yeah, he was hitting it hard in the 1950s—drew him to the song before he became known as “No Show Jones.” Of course, Jones and Richardson, both Texas natives, were buddies, too. Richardson also co-penned Jones’ 1958 Top 10 hit, “Treasure of Love.”

In 1958, Jones recorded “White Lightning” in an epic session that involved multiple takes. In his 1997 autobiography, I Lived to Tell It All, Jones admitted he entered the recording session after partaking in numerous libations. A mutiny ensued from the session musicians after approximately 80 takes, including upright bass player Buddy Killen, who blistered his fingers from the repeated strumming. While Jones flubbed the word “slug” in the third verse, it was the best take. And the stutter stuck, which George incorporated it into future versions.

George released “White Lightning” on February 9, 1959. Two months later on April 13, 1959, the song reached the top of the country charts. Sadly, the Big Bopper died just days before Jones released the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fH1S0IUn28&t=1s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: White Lightning (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fH1S0IUn28&t=1s)

Other Favorites From Jones

On the strength of his first No. 1 single in April 1959, George Jones released his new album, White Lightning and Other Favorites, on May 26, 1959.

While the album didn’t feature any additional singles that charted in the Top 40, it did include a couple of great songs that should not be overlooked.

Jones and the great Roger Miller co-penned standout track “That’s the Way I Feel.” The album closes with “Jesus Wants Me,” which Jones penned with Eddie Noack.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVc8JDqgsMk

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jesus Wants Me (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVc8JDqgsMk)

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

97K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Ritchie Valens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lightning#On This Day#Studio Album#Jones Day#Hits#Javascript#Big Bopper#Releases#Bottled Lightning#Standout Track#Billboard#Love#Buddies#Chantilly Lace#Homemade Moonshine#American Pie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: George Strait Takes a Trip to ‘Honkytonkville,’ Releasing the Hit Album in 2003

They don’t call George Strait the King of Country for no reason. The man knows how to produce a country music hit. With 60 number one songs under his belt, George Strait is a music legend. That said, not every single song he records can land a spot at the top of the charts. And that’s okay! That doesn’t mean the music isn’t great. Eighteen years ago George Strait released his 22nd studio album, Honkytonkville. And it was one of only a few of his albums that didn’t produce a number one hit song. Nevertheless, there are lots of catchy tunes on the record. So, to celebrate this anniversary we’re highlighting a few of our favorite songs from Honkytonkville.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Dolly Parton Releases Smoking-Hot Album ‘Great Balls of Fire’ in 1979

Forty-two years ago, Dolly Parton released her 21st solo studio album, Great Balls of Fire. By the time 1979 rolled around, Dolly Parton was well acquainted with hit songs and albums. So it’s no surprise that Great Balls of Fire was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The album also produced Dolly’s eighth number-one hit song. In celebration of this album’s anniversary, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite songs from Great Balls of Fire.
Musicmelodyinter.com

Show Dem Camp Will Release Two Albums This Year

Fans of Nigerian rap duo, Show Dem Camp are in for a treat this year as Tec and Ghost are planning to release two albums, their first since 2019. One half of the SDC duo, Ghost revealed this via his Twitter page on Wednesday, the 9th of June 2021. Twitter user, @deraamusic had asked if Show Dem Camp were going to drop any album this year. He asked, “@ShowDemCamp please is there an album this year”. Ghost replied emphatically saying, “TWO!!“
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Migos Release Culture III Album – Listen

The Migos have been teasing their third installment of the Culture album series for years, and the Atlanta trio finally comes through with the highly anticipated new album,Culture III. On Friday (June 11), Quavo, Takeoff and Offset released the follow-up to 2018's Culture II, a new 19-song effort that features...
Musicthesource.com

T.I. Prepares to Release Final Album ‘Kill the King’

T.I. and his wife Tiny have been fighting sexual assault allegations for some time now after at least thirty women stepped forward claiming to be drugged and raped by the couple. The case that was built against the Atlanta couple has been dropped, however, the case in Los Angeles remains open.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Cynthia Erivo to release debut album in September

Cynthia Erivo will release her debut album on September 17. The Grammy and TONY Award-winner and Academy Award nominated star will release ‘Ch. 1 Vs. 1’ through Verve Records. Cynthia said: “In storytelling, chapter one and verse one is the way you always begin, and because I believe I’m a...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Miranda Lambert Releases Grammy-Winning Album, ‘Platinum,’ in 2014

Miranda Lambert released her fifth studio album, Platinum, on June 3, 2014. The 16-song offering topped multiple charts and became an awards-show darling. When Miranda Lambert dropped Platinum on June 3, 2014, it had been 31 months since the release of her previous album, Four the Record. And Miranda had plenty of new music to share with 16 tracks, eight of which she wrote/co-wrote. She also featured plenty of her friends, including Little Big Town, The Time Jumpers, and Carrie Underwood.
CelebritiesHOT 97

DMX Releases Posthumous Album ‘Exodus’

DMX released his 8th studio album today (May 28), titled Exodus. Originally titled It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot…Again according to Swizz Beatz, the much anticipated project carries 13 tracks with features from LOX, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil’ Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Griselda, Usher, Bono and more!. Swizz Beatz who produced much...
Musicwfit.org

WFIT's Favorite New Releases for May 2021

It was another great month for new music as artists gear up to get back on the road and back on stages. Check out our playlist of some of our favorite new releases for the month of May.
Musicenergy941.com

John Mayer To Release New Album On July 16

John Mayer is set to release his eighth studio album this summer. “Sob Rock” is Mayer’s first solo project since his 2017 album, The Search For Everything. He released three solo songs since the album, 2018’s “New Light” (with hip-hop producer No I.D.), and 2019’s “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and “Carry Me Away.”
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Solomun Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Nobody Is Not Loved’

After over a decade of patiently waiting for the sophomore album from Solomun, fans can now feast their ears on Nobody Is Not Loved. Solomun has proven time and time again that he’s one of the top artists in the dance music scene over the years. Backed by his immersive releases and memorable performances at some of the world’s most iconic venues and festivals, he’s gained a fervent fanbase that spans the globe. Last year he kept busy while shows were put on pause, focusing on production and his newly minted imprint NINL, which would give listeners a taste of what was to come on his sophomore album.
Rock MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

winterforever Releases Debut Full-Length Album

Winterforever is a post-hardcore band from Boise, Idaho. What started as a small side project in 2018 quickly grew into something much bigger than it was ever supposed to be. The band's first full-length album, LÆVITAS was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Nathan Hussey of All Get Out and is now available on all major streaming platforms.
EntertainmentCullman Times

Evelyn Burrow Museum premieres Country Legends Rediscovered exhibition

The Evelyn Burrow Museum at Wallace State Community College is proud to premiere the Country Legends Rediscovered – an exhibition of stage wear, costumes and memorabilia from the private collection of country singer and north Alabama native Coby Greer. You can almost hear the sinuous cry of steel guitars and...
MusicantiMUSIC

Swallow The Sun Releasing Their First Live Album This Summer

Swallow The Sun have announced that they will be releasing their very first live album, entitled, "20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair - Live in Helsinki,", on July 30th. Vocalist Mikko Kotamaki had this to say, "Finally some good news after a year of cancellations and sh*tshow! We managed to play only 10 of these special 20th anniversary gigs before the whole world shut down in March 2020 and the rest of the tour got cancelled. Luckily we filmed and recorded one of the gigs, which we now release as our very first live album as we wait to be able to get back on stages again.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Children Of Zeus Release ‘Balance’ Album

Aside from Lloyd Banks, this is the one album I’ve been looking forward to this week. Tyler Daley and Konny Kon, also known as the duo Children of Zeus, have been on my radar since I came across their music a few months ago. Incorporating neo-soul, 90s R&B and hip hop, and jazz sensibilities into their music, the pair dropped a full-length album, Travel Light, in 2018, and a slew of slappers since.
MusicCountry Standard Time

McCombs sets album release

– Idaho native Jeremy McComb will release "Frontier Rock," a six-song Eep on Average Joes Entertainment on June 18. McComb helped write two of the songs. He also covered Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over." "Making this record was incredible," said McComb. "It started in a Swedish farmhouse on a...