The team behind Elvis Presley’s Instagram account has posted a series of throwback photos from The King‘s military days in honor of Memorial Day. Countless social media tributes have been posted today for the men and women who have given their lives for our nation. Although most know that Elvis Presley was indeed in the Army, it’s likely not your first thought of his career. Most people think of his hit songs and movies, Graceland, his dancing, and the famous jumpsuit costumes. Yet The King’s most important contribution in his career could arguably be his time in service of our country.