‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Congratulates Cam Anthony on ‘Big Win, Artistry’ With Red Carpet Snap

“The Voice” is over and America chose who they consider the voice most worthy of the season 20 title.

Cam Anthony from Team Blake walked away victorious last night from the NBC singing competition. The talented musician is handing Blake Shelton another win, making his grand total eight. He has a reason to call himself the “winningest” coach and to endlessly brag and belittle the other coaches. It’s his trademark at this point.

Cam Anthony has been one of the frontrunners on the show since the very beginning. He joined Team Blake, although the two are quite different in terms of musical taste. Anthony is a soulful artist, while Blake Shelton is one of the most popular country music stars.

Together, they watched the confetti fall around them on “The Voice” stage. They even shared a heartfelt hug, which has been sparse since the pandemic, on the big stage. Now, Shelton is sharing that same love, admiration, and congratulatory behavior with a sweet post on Twitter.

He wrote, “Cam, your artistry has shown through all season and your impact to this show will live on for a lifetime. Congratulations on the big win! Now time to celebrate!!!!!!”

Anthony was going against Victor Solomon, Jordan Matthew Young, Kenzie Wheeler, and Rachel Mac. The finale of the show featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, One Republic, and Gwen Stefani and Saweetie.

Cam Anthony Journey on ‘The Voice’

Cam Anthony started his journey on “The Voice” with a three-chair turn. Shelton, Nick Jonas, and John Legend all turned around for the soulful rendition of “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith.

Last night, Anthony performed a moving and powerful performance of “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo. He then moved in a completely different direction and performed the legendary rock song “Wanted Dead Or Alive” by Bon Jovi.

His performances on “The Voice” showed that he was versatile. It was enough to get him that title of “The Voice.” Blake Shelton has been adamant that Cam Anthony was truly unlike anyone the show has seen before.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jQ3QKwFEeA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cam Anthony Sings Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” – The Voice Finale Performances 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jQ3QKwFEeA)

“You have delivered every time you stand on this stage. I’ve never had more people asking me about an artist on my team. You could be the first superstar that we launch off the show,” Shelton said during Monday night’s episode of “The Voice.”

Now, Anthony will earn $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group, where he can share his music more universally. According to The Washington Post, this isn’t Anthony’s first time going viral. He was a YouTube sensation when he was just a tween.

He covered songs like Lorde’s “Royals” and Bruno Mars’s “When I Was Your Man.” Eventually, he landed a spot on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He even had a record deal with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and performed for President Barack Obama.

From singing to a screen to singing to the president to winning “The Voice,” Cam Anthony has had a remarkable journey.