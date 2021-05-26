Cancel
Montana State

‘Yellowstone TV’: Chief Joseph Ranch Drops Stunning Video of Arena Backdropped by Montana Mountains

By Thad Mitchell
 15 days ago
As we wait for a new season of Yellowstone to arrive, the series’ primary filming location is giving us views of the wonderful Montana landscape.

In addition to doubling as the Paramount Network series’ Yellowstone Ranch, the Chief Joseph Ranch is an actual working cattle ranch. Since becoming home to the Yellowstone set, the ranch is also a top tourism destination. They also allow Yellowstone fans to rent cabins on the property for overnight stays and other events. You can also rent a cabin used on the show if you book it quickly enough. Nestled in the foothills of the Montana Mountains, the ranch offers breathtaking views and serenity. The ranch introduced their Tiktok account earlier this week with a short but spectacular video of the amenities.

Welcome to the official Chief Joseph Ranch TikTok account. Does this look familiar? #montana #yellowstone #ranch #fyp

“Welcome to the official Chief Joseph Ranch TikTok account,” the video caption reads. “Does this look familiar?”

It should definitely look familiar to Yellowstone fans for sure. The video takes the viewer around an arena on the property before stepping outside for a beautiful view of the nearby mountains. Yellowstone fans also pay top dollar to be able to stay on the Chief Joseph Ranch, where Yellowstone protagonists, the Dutton family, call home.

Yellowstone Season Four is Just Around the Corner

Speaking of the Dutton family, their status heading into the fourth season of Yellowstone is unknown. Three members of the powerful ranching family could be dead, alive or gravely injured. The third season concludes with an epic cliffhanger that has also kept fans intrigued through the entire offseason of the show.

Dutton family come under attack by unknown assailants as the final seconds of season three tick away. Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, is gunned down as he helps a stranded family change a tire. He is hit several times in the chest as a van speeds away from the scene. Some Yellowstone fans believe John survives the attack due to a cell phone in his shirt pocket. That very well could be the case but we will have to wait for the new season to arrive before we know for sure. John’s son, Kayce Dutton, is fired upon inside his own office. He is able to take cover from incoming gunfire behind his desk. John’s daughter, Beth Dutton, is the recipient of a package bomb that detonates inside her office.

There are a lot of questions to answer as Yellowstone season four approaches. With the series returning next month, answers are on the way.

