On Wheel of Fortune Thursday, one of the contestants, Matt, made what may be one of the worst guesses in the history of the show. To make it worse, he had just guessed a letter, of which there were three on the board, that wasn’t even in his guess. Despite the second word starting with an N, and the last word containing two Ns, which Matt put on the board, he guessed, “The Best Buttercut,” and viewers couldn’t help but share their thoughts, though there was confusion as to whether he said “Buttercut” or “Buttercup.”