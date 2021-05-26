Chris Pratt fights future aliens in The Tomorrow War trailer
After releasing an all-too-brief teaser, Amazon has dropped the full trailer for The Tomorrow War, the sci-fi action blockbuster which imagines a devastating world in which Chris Pratt is humanity’s only hope. And Betty Gilpin plays his wife who stays at home with the kid while Pratt time-travels to battle aliens??? Not casting Gilpin as the lead and making Pratt the stay-at-home dad is, in the parlance of Pretty Woman, a big mistake. Huge.film.avclub.com