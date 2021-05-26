Chris Pratt fights future aliens in The Tomorrow War trailer

The Tomorrow War may be a 2021 release, but it feels like a throwback. It would’ve been right at home in the ’90s, and director Chris McKay is a-okay with that. It’s a premise that could be preposterous: visitors from the future arrive in the modern day to recruit soldiers for a war against an alien race that hasn’t even started yet. But the film takes any potential silliness in stride, taking the premise seriously even while the characters themselves trade enough jokes to keep the mood light. It’s a balance McKay mastered in the realm of animation. Who knew The LEGO Batman Movie would be the perfect training ground for a summer blockbuster crafted out of Roland Emmerich’s personal mold?