Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben, Yates by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Steuben; Yates A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL YATES AND NORTHWESTERN STEUBEN COUNTIES At 1135 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dansville, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wayland, Italy, Cohocton, South Dansville, Prattsburg, Perkinsville, Stony Brook State Park, Atlanta and Italy Hill. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton.alerts.weather.gov